Wisconsin’s game at Nebraska canceled due to 12 positive COVID cases in last five days

Wisconsin’s game at Nebraska has been canceled due to an elevated number of COVID-19 inside the Badgers program. All football activities will be shutdown for at least seven days.

The decision to cancel the game was made by Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez and Wisconsin chancellor Rebecca Blank, with consultation from the Big Ten.

“We have said from the beginning that the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff members comes first,” UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said in a statement. “Over the past several days we have seen a rising number of student-athletes and staff contract the virus. The responsible thing for us to do is to pause football-related activities for at least seven days.”

UW said that as of Wednesday morning a total of 12 people within the Wisconsin football program had tested positive for COVID-19 in the last five days. That included six players and six staff members, including head coach Paul Chryst.

He said he is isolating at home and is not experiencing any symptoms.

“I am disappointed for our players and coaching staff who put so much into preparing to play each week,” Chryst said. “But the safety of everyone in our program has to be our top priority and I support the decision made to pause our team activities.”

The game will not be rescheduled due to the Big Ten’s schedule that has teams playing eight games in eight weeks. It will also be considered a no-contest instead of a forfeit.

News of increased positive tests came Sunday night when it was reported by the Wisconsin State Journal that quarterback Graham Mertz had tested positive. That was followed by news the next day that his backup, Chase Wolf, had also tested positive, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The Big Ten medical protocols mean both players must be out of game action for 21 days.

Though the school is not reporting individual cases, Public Health Madison and Dane County said this week that 60 players or staff members tested positive for the virus since early June. That number was at 42 on Sept. 16, meaning an 18 case increase in roughly five weeks. Those numbers don’t take into consideration new positive tests Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Big Ten has put in place protocols that guide teams when they must adjust their schedule, including shutting down football activities:

Team positivity rate (number of positive tests divided by total number of tests administered):

* Green 0-2%

* Orange 2-5%

* Red >5%

Population positivity rate (number of positive individuals divided by total population at risk):

* Green 0-3.5%

* Orange 3.5-7.5%

* Red >7.5%

Decisions to alter or halt practice and competition will be based on the following scenarios:

* Green/Green and Green/Orange: Team continues with normal practice and competition.

* Orange/Orange and Orange/Red: Team must proceed with caution and enhance COVID-19 prevention (alter practice and meeting schedule, consider viability of continuing with scheduled competition).

* Red/Red: Team must stop regular practice and competition for a minimum of seven days and reassess metrics until improved.

