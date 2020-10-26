Wisconsin’s options at quarterback are reportedly dwindling.

A day after it was reported that Graham Mertz had tested positive for coronavirus, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting that backup Chase Wolf also tested positive.

Both of those positive tests still have yet to be confirmed with a PCR test, which is considered more reliable than the daily antigen rapid tests the players take every day. If the positive tests are confirmed, Big Ten protocols mandate that each will miss 21 days of action, meaning they’d be out for at least three games.

Wisconsin released its Week 2 depth chart Monday night, and it featured Mertz as the starter and Wolf as the backup, though no one should read too much into that.

If Mertz and Wolf are unable to play Saturday at Nebraska, Danny Vanden Boom would be the next option at quarterback. The 6-foot-5, 207-pound junior hasn’t played in a game since 2018. That year he got garbage-time action in three games. He threw just one pass and it was a 3-yard touchdown to wide receiver Taj Mustapha.

The last time Vanden Boom started a game was in 2016. He went 28-0 as a starter for Kimberly (Wis.), winning back-to-back state titles. That year, Vanden Boom threw for 2,366 yards and 31 touchdowns while being named the Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year and earning the Dave Krieg Award as the state’s top senior quarterback.

Vanden Boom is the son of Matt Vanden Boom, a safety for the Badgers in the early 1980s, who earned All-American honors and was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 1983.

