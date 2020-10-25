Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The Wisconsin State Journal was the first to report the positive test. The positive test came on the daily rapid antigen tests that the players take. A more conclusive PCR nasal test must be done to confirm the original test. If it comes back positive, Mertz would have to sit for 21 days. Fourteen of that would be for quarantine and another seven for heart monitoring. It would mean he’d miss the Nebraska, Purdue and Michigan games.

Statement from Wisconsin. It said no player who took part in Friday’s game had tested positive prior to it. The school won’t be releasing any COVID-19 testing info for specific players due to medical privacy reasons. pic.twitter.com/NxMIaUzOE0 — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) October 26, 2020

The news of the positive test comes days after Mertz lit the college football world on fire with his starting debut. He completed 20 of 21 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns. His 95.2 percent completion percentage set the school record and he tied the school record with 17 straight completions at one point.

If Mertz can’t go, and with senior Jack Coan still recovering from foot surgery, the Badgers would turn to redshirt sophomore Chase Wolf. He’s attempted and completed just one pass in his career.

The ninth-ranked Badgers (1-0) travel to Nebraska (0-1) on Saturday to face the Cornhuskers.

