Bucks keep season alive with OT win

The Milwaukee Bucks season is still alive.

Khris Middleton scored 36 points as the Bucks overcame the loss of Giannis Antetokounmpo with a 118-115 win over Miami in Game 4 Sunday afternoon. It left the Heat up 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Antetokounmpo had 19 points when he re-injured his ankle early in the second quarter and Milwaukee trailing by two. Without the presumptive NBA MVP, the rest of the Bucks roster stepped up and no one more than Middleton.

The veteran had 21 points in the third quarter — a team-record for a playoff game. Then, in overtime, he scored nine points, including drilling a huge 3-pointer with 6.9 seconds left to give Milwaukee a 116-112 lead. Middleton closed the game with two clutch free throws with 2.2 seconds left to fend off the Heat and keep the Bucks season going.

Giannis welcoming his teammates back into the locker room. pic.twitter.com/P5ZDP4ULq2 — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) September 6, 2020

A big fourth quarter from Brook Lopez and Eric Bledsoe played a significant role in helping things get to overtime. The duo combined for 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. When they were on the court, the Bucks outscored Miami by 24 points.

Milwaukee’s bench also gave them a lift, too. The five subs combined for 32 points, highlighted by George Hill’s 12 points and Donte DiVincenzo’s 10. The latter hit 1 of 2 from the free throw line in the final seconds of regulation to get the game to OT.

Full quote from Bledsoe: “He’s a true teammate, man. Even though he couldn’t stand, he stood up for us. When we got back after the game, he stood up for us. That’s signs of a great leader. Signs of great leader, man. He’s going to be back.” https://t.co/uLvrlWjxXG — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) September 6, 2020

Miami was paced by Bam Adebayo’s 26 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, while Duncan Robinson had 20 points (6-for-12 on 3-pointers).

The Bucks will look to keep the series going Tuesday in Game 5.

Related

Comments

comments