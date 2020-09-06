Giannis out for the rest of Game 4 after re-injuring his ankle

If Milwaukee is going to save its season in Game 4 against Miami, the Bucks are going to do it without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The superstar re-injured his right ankle in the second quarter of the game and the team announced he was out for the rest of the game. Antetokounmpo first suffered the injury in the Game 3 loss that put the Heat up 3-0 in the series. He tested it out in pregame and it was determined he was healthy enough to go.

It certainly looked like it early, as the presumptive NBA MVP scored 19 points and grabbed four rebounds in just 11 minutes. But early in the second quarter, with Milwaukee trailing by two, Antetokounmpo drove into the lane and stepped awkwardly on his right foot. He crumpled to the ground, letting out a loud yell, clutching his right foot.

Giannis Antetokounmpo re-injured his ankle and after shooting two free throws, left the court. pic.twitter.com/CUNpWnrVKH — ESPN (@espn) September 6, 2020

Medical personnel and teammates rallied to his side and was eventually helped up by his brother, Thanasis, and George Hill. He got to the bench area before turning around and deciding to shoot his free throws, something that would have allowed him to return to the game if he had been able to. Antetokounmpo made 1 of 2 from the line and then walked back to the locker room for treatment. He was declared out for the rest of the game at halftime.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been diagnosed with a right ankle sprain and is out for the game, per team. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 6, 2020

In his absence, the rest of the roster came to life, outscoring the Heat and taking a 50-48 lead into halftime. Eric Bledsoe had six points, five rebounds and three assists in the first half, while the bench scored 17 points, including eight from George Hill.

Milwaukee is trying to avoid being swept for the first time since the LeBron James-led Heat took them out in the first round in 2014.

