Packers’ OL Billy Turner will reportedly miss time with a knee injury

Sunday’s scrimmage was costly to the Green Bay Packers.

In addition to rookie linebacker Kamal Martin suffering a knee injury that needed surgery, the team has also lost offensive lineman Billy Turner for at least a little bit.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Turner injured his knee during 11-on-11 work inside Lambeau Field. After being looked at by trainers, he was able to return to action. However, he was not able to go Wednesday when the Packers returned to the practice field.

After starting all 16 games last season at right guard, Turner opened camp in a competition at the right guard and right tackle spot. His main competitor at the tackle spot, Rick Wagner, missed a week with an injury. That allowed Lane Taylor to grab hold of the right guard job and he is likely to be the starter, with Turner slotting in at right tackle. With Turner’s injury, it leaves Wagner, who returned to action last week.

“It’s slightly unsettled. I would say strong to quite strong on the unsettled department. It’s just what we’ve got to figure out at this point,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday of the right tackle spot. “I’m sure those guys have a plan for whatever situation comes up. It is what it is as this point. We’ve got to figure this out. It might be just trial by fire come Week 1.”

The Packers will face Minnesota’s dangerous pass rushing duo of Danielle Hunter and Yannick Ngakoue in the first game of the season.

