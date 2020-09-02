Packers: Impressive rookie LB Kamal Martin reportedly undergoes knee surgery

Green Bay will be without its most impressive rookie for at least a few weeks.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, linebacker Kamal Martin will undergo knee surgery.

A further report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Martin had surgery on his meniscus Tuesday and will miss 6-to-8 weeks.

Promising #Packers LB Kamal Martin had surgery on his meniscus yesterday, source confirmed. He’s likely out 6-8 weeks, making him an IR/designated to return candidate. https://t.co/N9kTIz1wPX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2020

Martin dropped out late in Sunday’s practice and trainers were working with him on the sideline. He appeared to be trying to stretch out his left leg but he was unable to return.

A fifth-round pick, Martin was a standout during the practices open to the media over the last two weeks. He was routinely in the opposing backfield, shooting through the line to make a tackle for loss. His play had him in position to play a big role for Mike Pettine’s defense in his first year.

Martin played much of his senior season at Minnesota with an injured right knee. He eventually had surgery and missed the Gophers bowl game and was unable to take part in the NFL combine. When COVID-19 hit, it also wiped out his pro day, so he sent a video of him working out to all 32 teams.

With Martin out, and third-year linebacker Oren Burks also missing practice on Sunday, the Packers are thin at inside linebacker. 2019 seventh-round pick Ty Summers figures to get an opportunity next to free agent addition Christian Kirskey with the top unit.

Green Bay is back on the practice field Wednesday morning. The team must have its roster down to 53 by Saturday at 3 p.m. The Packers open the season Sept. 13 at Minnesota.

