All-Star Antetokounmpo

Captain Giannis Antetokounmpo.

For the second straight year, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar received the most votes among Eastern Conference players, and will captain the 2020 All-Star team. This game will be a rematch of last year’s marquee, as LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers will captain the Western Conference yet again.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30 points and nearly 13 rebounds and 6 assists per game this season, leading Milwaukee to a league best 39 wins.

The other East starers are Joel Embiid (Philadelphia), Kemba Walker (Boston), Trae Young (Atlanta) and Pascal Siakam (Toronto).

This doesn’t necessarily mean that Antetokounmpo will team up with the other East representatives in Chicago on All-Star Sunday, though. He and James will host a draft, live on TNT, to select from the starter pool and then the reserves.

Last year the game was hosted in Charlotte, Giannis scored 38 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Per Eric Woodyard of ESPN, Antetokounmpo is set to wear a new colorway of his signature Freak 1, the “Employee of the Month” edition, in the game. They’re the third rendition in the sneakers’ ‘Coming to America’ line.

Assuming he’ll play in the #NBAAllStar2020 game (knock on wood), Giannis Antetokounmpo will play in a 3rd rendition of his Coming To America line – known as the Zoom Freak 1 “Employee of the Month.” This sneaker pays homage to fictitious McDowell’s restaurant in the movie. pic.twitter.com/ZxCqHOcleM — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) January 22, 2020

The game uniforms are sponsored by Jordan Brand.

What do Bucks fans care about most when it comes to the game? Probably whether or not Khris Middleton will join Giannis in Chicago. The reserves will be announced on January, 30.

This All-Star appearance for Antetokounmpo is his fourth consecutive honor, making him the first player in franchise history to start in four straight games.

