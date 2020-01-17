Korver: (Middleton) is a great basketball player

Khris Middleton was going through his normal routine.

He calmly walked down from the three-point line to the foul-line, mentally preparing to shoot two second-half free throws against the Boston Celtics.

“Two-Time-All-Star (Clap. Clap. Clap, clap, clap). Two-Time-All-Star (Clap. Clap. Clap, clap, clap).”

A new chant rained down from the Milwaukee Bucks’ cheering section.

Officially, he has only been named to the NBA’s All-Star roster one time during his career. Milwaukee fans are feverishly voting for his second.

A spirited debate takes place any time his name is brought up surrounding this conversation, and whether or not Middleton will make the all-star roster in consecutive seasons.

On the pro-side of his case, Middleton is averaging nearly 20 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists per game for the team with the NBA’s best record. On the negative, he missed seven games with a thigh contusion and, albeit unfair, it’s very easy to credit all of Milwaukee’s success to the MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“Giannis’ greatness can overshadow a lot of things sometimes,” Kyle Korver said following the Bucks eventual win over the second-place Celtics. “And that’s fine, we’re all totally fine with that. But, Khris is a great basketball player. He doesn’t have a weakness to his game.

“I’ve been surprised, being on his team now, seeing how good of a passer he is and seeing how well he reads the game. He can do a lot with the ball in his hands.”

Don’t get it twisted, although he doesn’t publicly lobby about the honor for himself, Middleton wants the recognition of being named to the all-star team. It’s natural for a professional athlete, and competitor, to strive for elite status.

He also, more than anything, wants to win a championship, and knows the role he needs to play for the Bucks to achieve that ultimate goal.

“We just work off of each other,” Middleton responded to a question about Antetokounmpo’s ability to takeover a game. “He does it every night. My job is to back him up. I think all of us, no matter good or bad, he does cover up a lot of mistakes. He tries to make the game as simple as possible for us.”

Antetokounmpo is not shy when campaigning for Middleton to get the all-star nod. On camera, or on his personal social media accounts, he is trying to ensure the dynamic duo has a chance to reenact this performance from last year’s festivities.

Against Boston, Middleton finished the game with 23 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Right on pace with his season averages.

