No one ever wants to spend time in a hospital.

For children, the experience can be traumatic.



But you have a chance to help these brave kids and their families!

Become a Champion for Kids!

Imagine you are a small child and are told you are sick and have to be admitted for tests or treatment. If you could ease the anxiety the child, and their parents feel, wouldn’t you?

Join us May 10, 11, and 12th for the 2017 American Family Children’s Hospital Radiothon. We’ll be broadcasting live each day, listening to children and their families tell personal stories about how the American Family Children’s Hospital has made a difference in their lives. If you’ve listened in the past, you know how moving and captivating these stories are. Tune in again, and make sure to tell your friends!

We will talk with children and their families who are currently using the hospital for services or have been in the past. Hear how donations made in the past have made their time at American Family Children’s Hospital a little brighter. Let their parents tell you how your donation helped their kid still be a kid even as they faced the adult-size challenges of serious illness or injury.

Take a moment from your busy day and consider these stories, these families, and how just a little bit from you and maybe your friends can provide hope.

The money you donate will help save lives!

Here are just some of the ways donations have been used in past years:

Funded a Child Life Specialist position in the Emergency Department to help patients and their families cope with fear, pain, and anxiety.

Provided supplies for the Positive Image Center which offers wigs, hats and salon services to patients free of charge.

Provided gas cards and transportation resources for families who need help getting to and from the hospital, including those who need treatments several times each week.

Supported Tyler’s Place sibling care, so parents can stay with their hospitalized child while the siblings are taken care of in a nurturing and therapeutic environment.

Provided dinners for thousands of moms, dads, and patient visitors.

How can you become a Champion for Kids?

You become a champion by donating just $15 a month!

Make a donation by calling the Subway Donor Hotline at 1-877-719-KIDS (5437).

Donate securely online

Share this page with your friends! Share on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram —ALL OVER! Use the Hashtag #Champion4Kids!

If you have a story about American Family Children’s Hospital, please share it on our Facebook Page! We will make sure the incredible staff reads it!

