On the latest episode of the ‘The Camp,’ Matt and Zach talk about how outside social issues impact a locker room, the quick rise of freshman running back Jonathan Taylor, play a game of over/under and answer your Twitter questions.

2:37 — Matt on what a locker room is like when a major outside incident takes place.

13:05 — How good does running back Jonathan Taylor have to be to use him in 2017?

17:35 — True freshmen that made an impact at running back. Is Taylor ready?

20:43 — Lack of true freshmen expected to play speaks more to the talent in front of them than the talent in the class.

23:15 Over/Under

1) Any UW running back — over/under 1,000 yards rushing

2) QB Alex Hornibrook — over/under 22 TDs

3) OLB Leon Jacobs — over/under 11 sacks

4) CB Nick Nelson — over/under 5 interceptions

34:05 Twitter questions

1) Do you think the early bye week is a good thing?

2) Could Kayden Lyles potentially play this year?

3) Can Wisconsin become the explosive offense this year that it was when Paul Chryst was the OC?

4) Does this Wisconsin team have a realistic chance of making the playoff?

5) Under what scenario does Jonathan Taylor play?

43:20 — Matt on the players that scared him the most on the field and the ones he wouldn’t mess with off the field.

