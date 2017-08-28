On this week’s edition of ‘The Camp,’ Matt and Zach talk about Wisconsin releasing its first depth chart of the season that includes three true freshmen on offense, visit with Utah State beat writer Jason Turner, how Matt treated opposing fans when they came to Camp Randall Stadium, answer some Twitter questions and make their season predictions.

3:32 — Matt on whether it’s a good thing that Wisconsin QB Jack Coan is likely to see time in a blowout, and in doing so, using his redshirt year.

6:15 — “I have trust in him.” — Matt on whether he thinks Coan can get it done right now.

10:48 — Jonathan Taylor earned his spot with Chris James and Bradrick Shaw the Wisconsin backfield.

12:55 — No one could get Taylor on the ground during live scrimmages.

22:59 — What Matt used to put in his socks during games was a bit weird.

25:24 — Opposing fans at Camp Randall — how Matt welcomed them.

29:38 — Interview with Utah State beat writer Jason Turner

37:39 — The cliche is that you treat every game the same way. Is that really the case for a player?

40:26 — Twitter questions

1) What is Alex Hornibrook’s ceiling?

2) Barring injury, does Wisconsin even play Jack Coan in garbage time? Or is Kare Lyles?

3) Considering the uncertainty behind Hornibrook, is Wisconsin’s top-10 ranking too high?

46:29 — Season predictions

