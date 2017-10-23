The Camp: Oct. 23, 2017

On this week’s episode of the ‘The Camp,’ Matt and guest host Danny Cunningham recap the Maryland game, talk about the homecoming festivities, the defense that continued to shine and more.

5:33 — Is it time that Jonathan Taylor gets Heisman Trophy consideration?

9:50 — Does pressure on the team start to build as the wins pile up?

17:38 — Why is Wisconsin’s defense so good when put in tough situations?

21:46 — Matt’s short time with the Detroit Lions underscored the difference between college and pro

24:42 — The time former UW LB Mark Zalewski needed to be carried out of the KK

30:14 — Several former players were VERY interested in the final FG that allowed Wisconsin to cover the point spread

34:28 — Wisconsin needs to be 13-0 to make the College Football Playoff

45:25 — Matt goes back to his time as a member of the Badgers and talks about how they got one day off each week that wasn’t really a day off

