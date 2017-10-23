On this week’s episode of the ‘The Camp,’ Matt and guest host Danny Cunningham recap the Maryland game, talk about the homecoming festivities, the defense that continued to shine and more.

5:33 — Is it time that Jonathan Taylor gets Heisman Trophy consideration?

9:50 — Does pressure on the team start to build as the wins pile up?

17:38 — Why is Wisconsin’s defense so good when put in tough situations?

21:46 — Matt’s short time with the Detroit Lions underscored the difference between college and pro

24:42 — The time former UW LB Mark Zalewski needed to be carried out of the KK

30:14 — Several former players were VERY interested in the final FG that allowed Wisconsin to cover the point spread

34:28 — Wisconsin needs to be 13-0 to make the College Football Playoff

45:25 — Matt goes back to his time as a member of the Badgers and talks about how they got one day off each week that wasn’t really a day off

Subscribe to ‘The Camp’ on iTunes

Related

Comments

comments