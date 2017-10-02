On this week’s podcast, Matt and Zach recap Wisconsin’s win over Northwestern, Matt’s experience of not being able to eat or drink anything during the day on Saturday, the only time he ignored or talked back to Barry Alvarez and more.

6:34 — The guys give their positive and negative from the win.

15:02 — Is the Big Ten West the Badgers and everyone else?

20:41 — The stupidest play a veteran quarterback has ever made.

25:15 — Coaches treat players that make a mistake differently now than they did back when Matt was playing.

29:20 — “Don’t hit Jimmy Leonhard!”

34:26 — Alex Hornibrook needs to trust what he’s seeing.

38:49 — Is Penn State clearly the best team in the Big Ten?

49:05 — How much did Wisconsin miss Troy Fumagalli?

53:54 — The story of the only time Matt ever talked back and ignored Barry Alvarez in his career.

