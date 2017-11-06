The Camp: Nov. 6, 2017

On this week’s episode of the ‘The Camp,’ Matt and Zach look back at the win over Indiana, the injuries to Quintez Cephus and Chris Orr, debate whether a 13-0 Wisconsin team could get left out of the playoff, chat about what went wrong the last time the Badgers were 9-0 in 2004 and take your Twitter questions.

3:58 — Bernie loved him some Alec Ingold, who scored three touchdowns on Saturday

15:17 — Biggest negative of the Indiana game was easily the injuries to important players

17:35 — The impact of losses by Ohio State and Penn State on Wisconsin’s playoff hopes

22:50 — The point of playing football is to win. If the Badgers go 13-0, why should they be punished for doing something the likes of Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma could not?

25:55 — What Big Ten team does Bernie like the least?

29:46 — “GIVE THE BALL TO BERNSTEIN!!!” — Donovan Raiola

37:36 — Bernie is a little nervous about Wisconsin’s secondary

43:42 — Who fills the void left by Quintez Cephus?

46:51 — Welcoming Iowa QB Nate Stanley back to Wisconsin

50:49 — Wisconsin’s never been 10-0. Bernie’s message to them? “Make history.”

