On this week’s edition of ‘The Camp,’ Matt and Zach recap Wisconsin’s win at Illinois, talk about what the offense looked like without Jonathan Taylor and where the Badgers might fall in the first College Football Playoff rankings.

1:21 — Matt’s biggest positive: A lineman scored!

6:51 — Assessing Wisconsin’s offense without Jonathan Taylor

22:30 — Where will Wisconsin be come Tuesday night when the playoff rankings are released?

26:20 — Why Alex Hornibrook threw the ball where he did on his second-quarter interception.

29:20 — Is there the same negativity among former players that we’ve seen with the fan base despite the team being 8-0?

32:30 — What would Matt say to this year’s team after knowing what happened in 2004 following a 9-0 start?

38:27 — Matt tells a story about the time CB Brett Bell lost it on a graduate assistant

40:30 — Matt on his practice meltdown that had him throwing his helmet and threatening to beat up a coach.

44:00 — Is this team feeling stressed at 8-0?

50:35 — Wisconsin needs to start showing it’s not just the best team in the Big Ten West, but also a true challenger to whatever team comes out of the East.

Subscribe to ‘The Camp’ on iTunes.

Related

Comments

comments