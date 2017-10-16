On this week’s podcast, Matt and special guest host, Ebo, recap the Badgers win over Purdue, whether the defense and run game is enough to get Wisconsin to the College Football Playoff and the remarkable play of running back Jonathan Taylor.

4:17 — A win is a win after seeing so many other top teams fall

12:28 — OLB Leon Jacobs and the defense are amazing

15:07 — The time Bernie decided not to try and tackle a guy after an INT

18:06 — The defense bailed out the offense — has been that way a lot this year

22:41 — Can the defense, with a strong running game, lead Wisconsin to the playoff?

32:47 — Bernie on hanging out with the College GameDay crew at Wando’s back in the day

34:49 — The time former Wisconsin LB Mark Zalewski called out Kirk Herbstreit to his face

40:33 — Does Wisconsin’s play match their top-5 ranking?

47:04 — The coach Bernie respects but never wants to see again

