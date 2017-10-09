On this week’s episode, Matt and Zach recap the Badgers win at Nebraska, the chances Wisconsin will go unbeaten in the regular season, the greatness of Jonathan Taylor and more.

8:38 — Nebraska was the Badgers toughest road game left

10:29 — National awards for Jonathan Taylor?

17:07 — Will Wisconsin go 12-0 in the regular season?

21:20 — Bernstein on the coldest he’s ever been on the sideline

23:56 — Surprised that fans are 50-50 in terms of the Badgers going 12-0?

27:37 — Watching the Wisconsin game at a wedding

30:43 — Wisconsin’s loss in the national title game cost Bernstein a woman

32:17 — Donovan and Dominic Raiola loved messing with opposing fans

34:36 — Where would Wisconsin’s offense be without Jonathan Taylor?

40:10 — WTF was with all those shots of Tanner Lee’s parents?

