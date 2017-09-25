The Camp: Sept. 25, 2017

On this week’s episode, Matt and Zach are joined by former Wisconsin quarterback John Stocco to reminisce about some of his biggest games, one of his first interactions with Paul Chryst and why Alex Hornibrook has taken such a big jump in year No. 2 as a starter.

1:05 — The loudest Camp Randall ever got during Stocco’s career

2:55 — Which great finish in ’03, ’04 and ’05 stands out the most for the guys

9:50 — No one likes playing games at Northwestern

11:34 — What Paul Chryst told Stocco when the quarterback asked to watch film with him one time

23:22 — Hornibrook owns the single-game completion record but not the passing efficiency mark — that still belongs to Stocco

25:55 — Why has Hornibrook been so good this year?

33:35 — Best pure athlete that Stocco and Bernie have played with

39:39 — What happens in a pile when there is a fumble

43:25 — Are this year’s Badgers who you thought they would be?

51:05 — The hardest thing about having to watch instead of play

