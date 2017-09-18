The Camp: Sept. 18, 2017

On this week’s episode, Matt and Zach recap Wisconsin’s 40-6 win over BYU, including the insane performance from quarterback Alex Hornibrook, the growth of the receiving core, what the bye week was like under former coach Barry Alvarez and answer your Twitter questions.

1:58 to 5:09 — Matt calls himself Hornibrook’s biggest supporter and says he was by far the biggest positive from Saturday’s game.

11:00 to 12:03 — Wisconsin showed they were who we thought they were.

14:15 to 20:00 — Matt compares Quintez Cephus to a rather talented wide receiver he played with at Wisconsin.

25:43 to 30:11 — The time Wisconsin’s bye week landed on Halloween weekend during Matt’s career and the ridiculous costume he wore.

30:48 to end — Twitter questions

1) Can you call out the Hornibrook haters? Oh, and does a bye week this early help or hurt?

2) What adjustments were made to slow the BYU running game?

3) Who deserves more credit for the improved passing game? Hornibrook or the wide receivers?

4) Where does Taiwan Deal slot into the RB depth chart when healthy?

5) Will Hornibrook win more games than Joel Stave’s 31?

