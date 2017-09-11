The Camp: Sept. 11, 2017

On this week’s episode, Matt and Zach look back at the Florida Atlantic game, assess quarterback Alex Hornibrook’s play through the first two games for Wisconsin, talk about Matt’s favorite road trips and answer your Twitter questions.

1:14 to 3:00 — “Positives? What positives” — Bernie (kind of )

7:15 to 8:09 — Expectations have fans looking at this team differently when they “only” win by 17 points.

10:49 to 14:38 — Fourth-and-short, and third-and-short should be automatic for Wisconsin.

16:02 to 18:45 — Thanks to Aaron Rodgers, fans in Wisconsin have lost the ability to fairly judge QBs.

24:25 to 29:07 — Bernie tells the story of Dontez Sanders nearly starting a brawl before the Wisconsin-Ohio State in 20014.

32:41 to end — Twitter questions

1) Do the Badgers deserve to be ranked in the top-10 right now?

2) Aside from a few guys, it seems like several vets aren’t play loose. Are preseason expectations to blame?

3) Wisconsin is a run first team. When forced to pass winning games is going to be tough. Agree?

4) Why has Wisconsin felt more conservative this season on defense?

5) Why is the offensive and defensive lines struggling?

6) Has Wisconsin’s offensive play calling been vanilla?

