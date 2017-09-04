The Camp: Sept. 4, 2017

Following Wisconsin’s 59-10 victory over Utah State, Matt and Zach give their positives and negatives, talk about the excitement around the young players, including running back Jonathan Taylor, and answer your Twitter questions.

:55 to 2:48 — The guys give their positives from the Utah State game.

2:48 to 5:24 — Slow start, early OL play among the negatives from the game.

12:15 to 15:38 — The targeting rule in college football: Good intentions, horrible execution.

16:46 to 19:32 — Leon Jacobs…do you even work out?

19:37 to 22:30 — Jonathan Taylor is a beast

23:55 to 26:33 — Wisconsin’s TEs give Paul Chryst a lot of options

26:42 to 28:30 — So, yeah, Quintez Cephus has strong hands.

Twitter questions

1) Does Jonathan Taylor move ahead of Chris James at RB?

2) Any explanation for the slow start along the OL?

3) Which offense is Wisconsin? The first 20 minutes of the game or the final 40?

4) What does burning Jack Coan’s redshirt mean for this year?

5) Can Alex Hornibrook be the best pro-style QB in the Big Ten?

Related

Comments

comments