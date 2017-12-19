The Swing: Dec. 19, 2017

On this week’s episode of “The Swing,” Zach and Jesse debate the final seconds of the Western Kentucky game, play some Fact or Fiction, chat with former Wisconsin guard Josh Gasser and answer your Twitter questions.

2:35 — It’s understandable that WKU coach Rick Stansbury was upset, but his issues with the foul call were off base.

8:32 — Considering the season Wisconsin has had, the Badgers had to beat WKU anyway possible. Aesthetics don’t matter at this point.

11:45 — Fact or Fiction

1) The official was right to call a foul on the last play of the Western Kentucky game

2) Brevin Pritzl’s 3-point percentage will be higher at the end of the season than it is right now (36.4)

3) Frank Kaminsky is the greatest player in Wisconsin basketball history

4) I am intrigued by the potential of walk-on Walt McGrory

20:13 — Josh Gasser interview

38:53 — Twitter questions

1) Frank Kaminsky’s development was not foreseeable, but players like Joe Krabbenhoft and Josh Gasser were. Those kind of players make Wisconsin unique. Who is on the roster now, beyond Brad Davison, that will be a developed player?

2) How much is left of Bo Ryan’s Swing offense at Wisconsin?

3) Everyone assumes the underclassmen will be better down the road because of extensive playing time this year. But we’ve seen development isn’t guaranteed. Why do some guys not blossom and others do?

4) Have there been any definitive trends between wins and losses — like turnovers — that we should watch for when conference play resumes?

