The Swing: Dec. 26, 2017

On this week’s episode of “The Swing,” Zach and Jesse discuss what they saw in the UW-Green Bay game, play Sold or Not Sold, talk about what Wisconsin is doing in recruiting, debate the team’s NCAA tournament chances and more.

1:55 — The wins over WKU and UW-Green Bay showed some encouraging signs

7:15 — Sold or Not Sold

1) Aleem Ford is Wisconsin’s best 3-point shooter

2) When everyone is healthy, Brad Davison is the best point guard on the roster

3) I agree with KenPom’s rankings…the Badgers are a better defensive team than offensive team.

4) Saturday marked two years since Greg Gard coached his first game…Wisconsin is in a better position as a program now than they were when he took over.

22:07 — Who Wisconsin is still looking at for the 2018 recruiting class, along with a look at 2019 and 2020

27:38 — What record will the Badgers need in the Big Ten to make the NCAA Tournament?

31:54 — On the beat with Jesse

1) Favorite basketball game he’s ever covered?

2) Favorite individual basketball player he’s covered?

3) Most underrated basketball player he’s covered?

4) Favorite basketball story he’s written?

5) His starting 5 for the last 25 years of Wisconsin basketball.

