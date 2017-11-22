The Swing: Nov. 22, 2017

On this week’s episode of the “The Swing,” Zach and Jesse look back at the tough three-game stretch of Xavier, Baylor and UCLA, Wisconsin’s struggles late in games, Brad Davison’s push into the starting lineup and more.

5:24 — Brad Davison is a tough SOB

10:03 — What’s the answer at the 4-spot? Is Nate Reuvers a possibility?

13:49 — Concerns with the 3-point shooting overall

22:50 — Wisconsin’s lack of depth in the front court

28:35 — Figuring out how to close out games with such an inexperienced team

34:54 — Bo Ryan’s induction into the Hall of Fame

37:08 — Active coaches shouldn’t be in the Hall of Fame

40:06 — Is it ridiculous to already be talking about Wisconsin not making the NCAA tournament?

43:19 — Even more ridiculous than talking about not making the tournament…how about the tweets suggesting Greg Gard can’t coach.

