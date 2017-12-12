The Swing: Dec. 12, 2017

On this week’s episode, Zach and Jesse look back at what was a tough week for Wisconsin, play a little Buy or Sell, chat with former Badgers guard Zak Showalter and answer your Twitter questions.

2:10 — If Wisconsin had managed to get one or two of those wins against ranked teams, we may be looking at this team differently.

6:10 — The technical foul on Aaron Moesch was so weak.

7:25 — What the heck now?

13:00 — Buy or Sell

1) D’Mitrik Trice is a bigger loss than Kobe King

2) Playing Brad Davison — despite his limitations with his shoulder — is a good idea

3) Wisconsin will finish with a winning record overall this season

4) This season is only a one-year bump in the road for Wisconsin and does not signal long-term concern

5) Wisconsin doesn’t need to change the way it does things (Recruiting, play style, etc.)

26:28 — Zak Showalter joins the show

40:59 — Twitter questions

1) Chances we hear of guys transferring over semester break?

2) If this season is just for development, what do you see that will make them contenders again next season?

3) Does it make more sense for Wisconsin to go to a bigger lineup?

4) The roster has flaws that can’t be fixed midseason, so what do you think are reasonable goals for the staff & team?

5) For those who haven’t seen as much of him, what does T.J. Schlundt bring to the table?

