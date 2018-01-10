The Swing: Jan. 10, 2018

On this week’s episode of “The Swing,” Zach and Jesse recap a tough couple games for the Badgers, talk about what’s holding them back, discuss whether there is still hope for this year and answer a ton of your Twitter questions.

1:05 — Wisconsin just doesn’t have the offensive consistency to support Ethan Happ

8:00 — Discussing why Andy Van Vliet isn’t playing and how he’s taking it

11:21 — Fill in the blank

1) Wisconsin’s biggest problem is __________

2) I know I can at least count on Wisconsin to _______ every game

3) Being 9-9 this year is much different than being 9-9 two years ago because _______

4) It would be an overreaction if coach Greg Gard _______ to shake things up

5) This is not a lost season because ________

22:41 — Twitter questions

1) Is there any hope?

2) Best-case scenario (within reason) for this season that’s been a lot of negative so far?

3) A lot of talk about Khalil Iverson and Ethan Happ improving their outside shot…where is it?

4) Will Wisconsin make the NIT?

5) Would both the Badgers and Trice be better off having him sit and seek a medical redshirt, or bring him back for what will essentially be 1 month of a lost season?

6) At this point, the 2018 recruiting class appears to be a bust. Can they find any quality to salvage it?

7) What is Greg Gard teaching this team? Because it seems like they have not changed/improved much.

8) I’m too young to remember the last time Wisconsin didn’t make the tournament. What’s it like?

