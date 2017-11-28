The Swing: Nov. 28, 2017

On this week’s episode of “The Swing,” Jesse and Zach recap Wisconsin’s week, including a tough one at Virginia, play a little Buy or Sell, answer your Twitter questions and more.

1:26 — Everyone has been killing the 2015 recruiting class…Jesse answers a lot of the questions folks have been asking.

8:25 — How can Wisconsin develop more consistency?

9:30 — The Badgers have too many good shooters to be struggling from beyond the arc like they are.

12:28 — Buy or Sell

1) Pulling Nate Reuvers redshirt was a good idea

2) The starting lineup will not change the rest of the year

3) Wisconsin will open the Big Ten season 2-0

4) Wisconsin will make it to 20 wins this season

23:30 — Reassessing the Big Ten after the first couple weeks of the season — where do you see Wisconsin finishing now?

28:40 — Twitter questions

1) Can Wisconsin get it going against Ohio State?

2) Will Andy Van Vliet get back on the floor against Ohio State? What’s his role?

3) How concerned should we be with Brad Davison and his shoulder injury?

4) Is there anyone not named Ethan Happ that can score in the post? Or is it a jump shot or nothing with him on the bench?

5) How rough does the offense have to get before Wisconsin tries to add some tempo?

6) Was Wisconsin/Virginia the worst game in the history of basketball?

41:48 — Yes, it’s a basketball podcast but the guys give their picks for the Big Ten title game anyways.

