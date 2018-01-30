The Swing: Jan. 30, 2018

On this week’s episode of “The Swing,” Zach and Jesse talk about what happened in the final 10 minutes against Nebraska, look at potential impact recruits in the next few classes and answer your Twitter questions.

:52 — What the heck happened?

5:27 — How much worse can it get this season?

7:31 — Fact or Fiction

1) The loss to Nebraska is/will be the low point of the season.

2) Greg Gard was to blame for the collapse on Monday night.

3) Brad Davison has hit the freshman wall

4) Wisconsin will not play on the first day of the Big Ten tournament

22:42 — Recruiting talk on Xavier Pinson, Ochai Agbaji, DJ Carton, Nobal Days, Jonathan Davis and Jalen Johnson

32:37 — Twitter questions

1) Why does it seem like the Badgers are the only team to struggle with free throws? Why aren’t they better?

2) Is this what mediocrity feels like?

3) Is D’Mitrik Trice shutdown for the season?

4) When do we start to get annoyed with the effort of this team? Even with the injuries, giving up an 11-point lead and scoring just eight points in the final 10 minutes is unacceptable.

5) Should Wisconsin just forfeit the rest of the season and then accidentally delete any record that this season existed?

