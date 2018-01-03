The Swing: Jan. 3, 2018

On this week’s episode of “The Swing,” Zach and Jesse recap the week that was, play Buy or Sell and answer your Twitter questions.

1:59 — Ethan Happ and Brad Davison were big for Wisconsin, but the team’s toughness overall was a big reason for the win over Indiana.

6:00 — More bad luck in the injury department for Wisconsin

Buy or Sell

1) Indiana’s shooting struggles in the second half were the result of Wisconsin’s improved defense.

2) Aaron Moesch is a better option for Wisconsin than Charles Thomas, Andy Van Vliet and Alex Illikainen

3) Wisconsin will have a winning record overall and in the Big Ten the next time they play at home on Jan. 19

4) Wisconsin is not the biggest disappointment in the Big Ten this year

5) Wisconsin is, at best, an NIT team

24:40 — Is Wisconsin a better team now than when they played Penn State?

29:30 — Is Ethan Happ the best two-way player in Wisconsin history?

34:10 — Twitter questions

1) What would a successful record at the end of the next six games look like?

2) When will D’Mitrik Trice return? Should he?

Related

Comments

comments