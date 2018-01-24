The Swing: Jan. 24, 2018

On this week’s episode of “The Swing,” Zach and Jesse talk about the ugly loss at Iowa, discuss the direction of the program and answer your Twitter questions.

1:00 — The intangibles that made Wisconsin the program it is aren’t there this year.

Sold or not sold:

1) The Iowa loss will be the low point of the season

2) Wisconsin’s youth is to blame for its struggles away from the Kohl Center

3) Four losses by 18 points or more this year is an indictment of Greg Gard’s coaching ability

17:22 — Is Wisconsin’s program in trouble? Or is this just a one-year dip?

21:39 — The ability to recruit and develop is what has kept Wisconsin so consistent, and it’s what they’ll need more of in the future.

25:55 — You can plug one senior from last year’s team into this one…who is it?

29:55 — Twitter questions

1) Why are they so good at making me so sad?

2) Does it feel like there is culture rot within the program?

3) What has Greg Gard accomplished in his tenure?

4) What’s the one thing this team does well?

5) Most of these kids were recruited, in part, because of their shooting. Where is it?

6) When is Wisconsin going to change the offense to make it more appealing to recruits?

7) Where is Andy Van Vliet?

