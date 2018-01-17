The Swing: Jan. 17, 2018

On this week’s episode of “The Swing,” Zach and Jesse recap the ugly loss at Purdue, are joined by the Wisconsin State Journal’s Jim Polzin, play a little Fact or Fiction and answer your Twitter questions.

1:07 — The gap between the best in the Big Ten and where the Badgers are right now is “cavernous”

4:34 — The loss was not an embarrassment for the program

6:45 — Where do the rest of the wins this year come?

9:44 — Jim Polzin interview

What’s the emotional state of the team after that blowout loss?

Will and/or should D’Mitrik Trice return this year?

What kind of team would Wisconsin have been if the injuries didn’t happen?

Why didn’t Wisconsin take advantage recruiting wise of back-to-back Final Fours?

Anything Greg Gard and his staff could have done different this year?

25:21 — Fact or Fiction

1) I think Andy Van Vliet should get minutes no matter how bad his defense and/or effort is.

2) An injured Brad Davison is doing more harm than good for the Badgers.

3) Alex Illikainen’s increased playing time is a good thing for Wisconsin.

4) If Trice and King hadn’t gotten hurt, the Badgers would be an NCAA tourney bubble team.

33:26 — Twitter questions

1) Will there every be any hope?

2) What does the future look like for the Badgers?

3) Many are talking about Ethan Happ as an NBA player. I’m not seeing it. Am I missing something?

4) Why have we lost out to Marquette with the best in-state recruits lately?

5) Trice should definitely redshirt, right? What’s the point wasting a year on a bad squad?

6) Is Badger basketball dead? How do we convince anyone to come to this team?

45:00 — Dick Yoder?

