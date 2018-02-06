The Swing: Feb. 6, 2018

On this week’s episode of “The Swing,” Zach and Jesse tackle Wisconsin’s latest losses, talk what’s next on the recruiting trail, the potential impact of Trevor Anderson next season and answer your Twitter questions.

1:59 — Wisconsin has proven to be consistently inconsistent.

3:46 — Will Wisconsin end up with fewer wins than the football team for the first time since 1981-82?

6:18 — Fill in the Blank

1) If I was Greg Gard, I would have run ________ on the final possession.

2) Wisconsin’s fight to come back from a 10-point deficit was __________.

3) I’m confident/not confident this year is an aberration for Wisconsin basketball because _______.

4) The one must-get for Wisconsin in the next three recruiting cycles is ___________.

21:12 — Potential of going the graduate transfer route to help the roster

28:10 — Greg Gard thinks guard Trevor Anderson will help them next season

32:20 — Twitter questions

