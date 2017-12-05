The Swing: Dec. 5, 2017

On this week’s episode of “The Swing,” Zach and Jesse recap the week that was, including the win over Penn State, the impact of this year’s freshman class and answer Twitter questions.

1:10 — Biggest takeaway from the week: Wisconsin’s ability to win a close game even after almost blowing a huge lead

12:10 — The bigger deal:

1) Wisconsin almost blowing a 17-point lead or the Badgers finding a way to win a close game?

2) Khalil Iverson finishing with 16 points after not scoring the last two games or Nate Reuvers coming off the bench to score a career-high 11 points and grab 4 rebounds?

3) Ethan Happ scoring in single digits for a second straight game or Penn State’s Mike Watkins having his way in the post to the tune of 22 points?

20:50 — Will this year’s freshman class turn out to be the best Wisconsin has ever had?

31:08 — Twitter questions:

1) Which team is closest to the real Wisconsin? The first 35 minutes against Penn State or the final 5?

2) Did it seem like the officials had it out for Brad Davison? It looked like several charge calls he got earlier this season were called blocks vs Penn State.

3) In your opinion, has Greg Gard lost confidence in Andy Van Vliet, Charles Thomas and Alex Illikainen? Didn’t play a minute last night.

42:49 — For the most part, only Marquette fans view Wisconsin as a rival.

