0:00- Brewers & Scott Takes

17:19- Gone in 60

19:40- Daily Action Zone

22:03- Is the Glass Half-Full or Half-Empty for the Milwaukee Brewers?

32:49- How Many More Super Bowls Will the Green Bay Packers Win?

37:57- News of the Weird

42:45- Rob Reischel of Bob McGinn Football & Forbes

58:03- Fantasy Zone (Quarterbacks)

1:11:03- Fantasy Zone (Running Backs)

1:20:41- Fantasy Zone (Wide Receivers)

1:28:18- Fantasy Zone (Sleepers & Busts)

