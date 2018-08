0:00-6:55: Intro

6:55-11:08: Scott Takes

11:08-17:11: Brewers Weekend Recap

17:11-20:52: Daily Action Zone

20:52-29:07: Brewers & Quintez Cephus

29:07-43:40: Badger Insider RJ Brachman

43:40-49:33: Level of play in the NFL changing?

49:33-51:33: News of the Weird

51:33-58:22: Is the NFL looking out for the players?

58:22-1:02:00: A must win for the Milwaukee Brewers tonight?

1:02:00-1:11:01: Badgers & The Big Ten

1:11:01-1:17:06: Closing thoughts

