The Joe & Ebo Experience: Sleepy Time Strikes Beau "Ebo" ThoresonNovember 9, 2018Aaron Rodgers, Alex Hornibrook, Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, Wisconsin Badgers, Wisconsin football Sleepy Time Millzy (0:00) Miller. Half Full or Half in the Bag? (15:57) Is Rodgers the Issue? (28:03) Badgers Football Failing Expectations (45:09) RJ Makes His Badgers Prediction (50:36) http://madcitysportszone.com/podcast-player/23822/the-joe-ebo-experience-sleepy-time-strikes.mp3