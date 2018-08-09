The Joe & Ebo Experience: Hundley vs. Kizer & Special Teams heroes

0:00-7:44 – Scott Takes

7:44-11:46 – Brewers Recap

11:46-14:34 – Gone In 60

14:34-16:43 – Orlando Arcia is HOT right now

16:43-20:22 – Action Zone

20:22-28:58 – Preseason football and Nelson likes to go to the bars on national holidays

28:58-37:52 – The Boys stay trippy while talking JK Scott & Hunter Bradley. Nelson is a H8R

37:52-42:16 – News of the Weird

42:16-50:55 – Brett Hundley vs. Deshone Kizer

50:55-53:29 – Gavin calls in about the Packers

53:29-1:00:33 – Packers insider Rob Reischel

1:00:33-1:03:25 – Nigel Hayes update

1:03:25-1:11:37 – Adult film star Brooklyn Chase joins the show

1:11:37-1:15:45 – What’s on tap & goodbyes

