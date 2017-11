MADISON| Bo Ryan, legendary Wisconsin Basketball coach, is headed to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

Despite watching a lot of basketball and golfing even more, Bo Ryan took a few minutes out of his morning to talk with the Joe & Ebo Show on some of his favorite memories, Badgers basketball and getting into the Hall of Fame.

Take a listen below to hear from the all-time winningest coach in Wisconsin Men’s Basketball history:

