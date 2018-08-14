The Joe & Ebo Experience: Are you worried about the Brewers?

0:00-12:04: Scott Takes & Brewers Concern

12:04-16:11: Gone in 60

16:11-20:33: Pumpin’ the brakes on Brewers concern

20:33-23:11: Action Zone

23:11-24:52: Midwest Family Basketball Squad

24:52-34:36: Aaron Rodgers

34:36-37:33: News of the Weird

37:33-42:12: Hundley & Rodgers plus what Joe missed last week

42:12-48:03: BIG ANNOUNCEMENT

48:03-57:24: Calls about Rodgers & the Brewers, Brat in a Pancake

57:24-1:01:54: Golf talk

1:01:54-1:09:16: Milking Miller & Cubs vs. Brewers

1:09:16-1:17:22: Final thoughts and goodbyes

