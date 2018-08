0:00- Metallica giveaway, Scott takes, Brewers ‘luck’ with umpires

17:30- The Badgers pep talk & what the boys want to see tonight

25:14- Daily Action Zone

28:54- Ahman Green Show part I

42:09- Ahman Green Show part II

52:18- Ahman Green Show part III

1:04:34- RJ & Raphael join the show

1:21:23- Ahman Green Show part IV

1:35:01- Montee Ball joins the boys

1:43:03- Pep talk callers

1:48:58- Closing thoughts

