The Joe & Ebo Experience: Is It The Weekend Yet? Beau "Ebo" ThoresonNovember 2, 2018November 2, 2018Aaron Rodgers, Ahman Green, Alex Hornibrook, Green Bay Packers, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Jack Coan, New England Patriots, Rutgers, Wisconsin football Psychic Coffee Lady (0:00) Ahman Answers Listeners' Questions (9:35) Our Handicapper to the Stars: Raphael (24:45) Special Guest Sean Connery (32:53) Nelson Reps Coan (49:47) http://madcitysportszone.com/podcast-player/23753/the-joe-ebo-experience-3.mp3