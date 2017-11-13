The Camp: Nov. 13, 2017

On this week’s episode of the ‘The Camp,’ Matt and Zach recap the win over Iowa, the Badgers suffocating defense, turnover concerns and what Saturday’s craziness across the nation meant for Wisconsin’s College Football Playoff chances.

4:09 — Wisconsin’s defense was unreal vs Iowa

9:35 — Turnovers are killing the Badgers

22:14 — A two-loss team makes the playoff over 13-0 Wisconsin? Hell no.

33:30 — Pure lunacy to have an 11 a.m. kick against Michigan with College GameDay in town

38:15 — How should Wisconsin help Jonathan Taylor stop fumbling? Matt has a unique suggestion.

40:46 — Best Wisconsin defense ever?

52:01 — What Matt despises about Michigan — at it’s a lot.

55:45 — Matt’s favorite game in his career, which included his brother getting arrested.

1:00:53 — The best skill players to ever take the field for Wisconsin

