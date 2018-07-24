The Camp: July 24, 2018

On Day 2 of Big Ten Media Days in Chicago, Matt and Zach chatted with Wisconsin’s Michael Deiter and D’Cota Dixon, as well as Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and his quarterback, Nate Stanley. Bernie also caught up with coach Paul Chryst for a short interview.

1:20 — Answering some Twitter questions, including some on the DL, OLBs and CB.

15:48 — Bernie talks about some “Welcome to Wisconsin” moments for young players.

17:40 — Michael Deiter interview

30:25 — Nate Stanley interview

51:50 — Fall camp is no fun

54:30 — D’Cota Dixon interview

1:07:45 — Kirk Ferentz interview

1:17:14 — Bernie talks with Paul Chryst

