The Camp: Aug. 26, 2018

Zach is joined by The Athletic’s Jesse Temple, the Wisconsin State Journal’s Jason Galloway and Bucky’s 5th Quarter’s Jake Kocorowski to preview the season. Zach also chats with Matt Bernstein to get his season predictions.

:45 — Is the Quintez Cephus situation a distraction for the team? If so, how will it impact the season?

8:55 — Outside of QB Alex Hornibrook, what player is the most important for Wisconsin to accomplish its lofty goals this season?

17:27 — Fill in the blank

1) The one player that stood out to me in camp was ________.

2) The one player no one is talking about right now that will have an impact this year is ______.

3) The one player I’m most interested to watch this Friday is _________.

4) The one position I’m still concerned about heading into the season is ________.

31:58 — Matt Bernstein interview

42:32 — Sold or not sold

1) Wisconsin will score at least 40 points per game.

2) Alex Hornibrook will break Joel Stave’s record for games won in a career this year.

3) Scott Nelson will lead Wisconsin in interceptions.

4) Kendric Pryor will lead Wisconsin in catches.

5) Wisconsin will finish in the top 10 in scoring defense.

56:47 — How many true freshmen will play this year?

1:03:05 — Biggest challenger to Wisconsin in the Big Ten West?

1:05:05 — Season predictions

Related

Comments

comments