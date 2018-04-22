The Camp: April 22, 2018

On this episode of “The Camp,” Zach is joined by Land of 10’s Jesse Temple, the Wisconsin State Journal’s Jason Galloway, Badger Blitz’s John Veldhuis and Jake Kocorowski from Bucky’s 5th Quarter to recap spring practice.

1:55 — Everyone gives their spring MVP.

7:08 — Fill in the blank:

1) My biggest question coming out of spring is _________.

2) The best unit on the team right now is _________.

3) The most interesting position battle this fall will be _______.

26:37 — Sold or not sold

1) Wisconsin will score 40 points per game this season.

2) Wisconsin will be successful if Jack Coan has to start multiple games.

38:09 — The most interesting interview everyone did this spring?

43:20 — Who is the biggest challenger to Wisconsin in the Big Ten West?

49:36 — Way-too-early win-loss prediction for Wisconsin.

