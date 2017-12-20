The Camp: Dec. 20, 2017

On this special signing day edition of “The Camp,” Zach and Danny talk about the early signing period, it’s impact on Wisconsin, and which of the players in the 2018 class they’re excited to see. The guys are also joined by Evan Flood of 247Sports, Jesse Temple of Land of 10 and Jon McNamara of Rivals.com to get their takes on this year’s class and a look ahead to 2019.

7:19 — WR Aron Cruickshank could help right away

9:47 — Evan Flood interview

19:40 — Jesse Temple interview

29:19 — Jon McNamara interview

40:08 — Isaac Guerendo seems a bit underrated, could make a bigger impact than his ranking suggests

41:13 — A look at a couple of Class of 2017 recruits that redshirted this year but might play big roles in 2018

