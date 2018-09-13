The Armchair Quarterbacks 9/6/18

Listen to our very own Joe Miller and Rob Reischel of BobMcGinnFootball and Forbes every Tuesday night from 5 to 5:30pm as these “Armchair Quarterbacks” breakdown the Green Bay Packers week by week!

Segment 1: Joe and Rob share their thoughts on the Packers roster cuts and the fact they kept eight wide receivers.

Segment 2: The guys go in-depth on the Aaron Rodgers contract and how that could affect the Packers roster in the future.

Segment 3: Rob gives his opinions on how aggressively the Packers tried to acquire Khalil Mack and his prediction on the Packers/Bears game.

