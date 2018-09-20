The Armchair Quarterbacks 9/20/18

Listen to our very own Joe Miller and Rob Reischel of BobMcGinnFootball and Forbes every Thursday night from 5 to 5:30pm as these “Armchair Quarterbacks” breakdown the Green Bay Packers week by week!

Segment 1: The duo reflect on the Packers/Vikings tie and the roughing the passer call on Clay Matthews.

Segment 2: Rob gives his thoughts on Rodgers’ injury as well as the running back situation with Aaron Jones’ return from suspension.

Segment 3: The guy preview the upcoming game between the Green Bay Packers and the Washington Redskins.

