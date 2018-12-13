The Armchair Quarterbacks: 12/13/2018

Listen to our very own Joe Miller and Rob Reischel of BobMcGinnFootball and Forbes every Thursday night from 5 to 5:30pm as these “Armchair Quarterbacks” breakdown the Green Bay Packers week by week!

Segment 1: Rob’s takeaways from the Packers win over the Atlanta Falcons in the first game following the firing of Mike McCarthy. (0:00)

Segment 2: Chicago Bears players reacting to Aaron Rodgers’ comments. (7:15)

Segment 3: Rob’s predictions for the upcoming Packers game against the Chicago Bears. (14:46)

